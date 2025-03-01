The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.78, but opened at $24.22. The GEO Group shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 471,475 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Noble Financial cut shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

