The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

