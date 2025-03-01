The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,152,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 26,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $396.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

