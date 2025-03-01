The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.