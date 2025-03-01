The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

