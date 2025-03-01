The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

