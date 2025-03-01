The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Weir Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,430 ($30.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,289.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,170.21. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,773.50 ($22.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,434 ($30.61). The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,075 ($26.09) to GBX 2,300 ($28.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.