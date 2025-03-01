Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. Thryv updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $724.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Thryv has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Get Thryv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.