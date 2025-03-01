Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 41.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 41.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17. 2,002,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 467,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

