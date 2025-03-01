Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Trading Down 20.1 %

Shares of TTNMF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

About Titanium Transportation Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.