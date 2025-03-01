Todd Nightingale Sells 8,595 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $59,047.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,130.22. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $285,492.36.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $951.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 308.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 57,448 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.7% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 161,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

