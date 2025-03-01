TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 12,253,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 14,332,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Further Reading

