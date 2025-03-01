Top Gold Stocks To Consider – February 28th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Freeport-McMoRan, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. They typically fluctuate in value based on the market price of gold, operational performance, and broader economic factors, offering investors exposure to gold without the need to directly purchase the physical metal. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. 24,413,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,793,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,126,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750,236. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,228,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,208,916. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. 5,509,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295,839. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708,881. Newmont has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Featured Stories