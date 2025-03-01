Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $215.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

