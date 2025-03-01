Tower Bridge Advisors Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of RTX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $133.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

