Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $534.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.75 and its 200-day moving average is $510.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

