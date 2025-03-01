Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,512 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 1.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $193.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.