Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 350 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

