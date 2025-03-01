Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 521 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $263.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.40. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

