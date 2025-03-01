TPG Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.0% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

