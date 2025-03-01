TPG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

