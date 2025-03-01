TPG Advisors LLC Purchases 12,082 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of TPG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after purchasing an additional 535,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

