Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Melkeya Mcduffie Sells 1,420 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trex Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $61.71 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trex by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

