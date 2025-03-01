Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trigano Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGNOF opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02. Trigano has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

