Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman Sells 2,000 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 2,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.6 %

TRT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.54. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

