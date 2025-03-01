TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 0.14% of TrueCar worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on TrueCar from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TrueCar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

TrueCar Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. Analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

