Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
TRKNY opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
