Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.