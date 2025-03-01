Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,514 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

