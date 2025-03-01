UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.31.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$148.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$109.02 and a 52 week high of C$151.08. The stock has a market cap of C$107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

