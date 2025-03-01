UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,939,823 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.07% of UDR worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in UDR by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 1.9 %

UDR stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

