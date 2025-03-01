UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,791,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $227.59 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.50 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.60.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

