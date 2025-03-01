Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $459.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $459.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.12. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

