Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $9.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658,128 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33,725.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570,512 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $28,249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

