Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $158,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,731.16. This represents a 15.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Maricondo sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $125,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,214.28. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,758 shares of company stock valued at $700,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.