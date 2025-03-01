Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 38,924 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $1,047,834.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares in the company, valued at $210,743,058.48. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,005,796.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, David Helgason sold 7,860 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $207,897.00.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:U opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. HSBC raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

