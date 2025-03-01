Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 1st

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $715.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

