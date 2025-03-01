US Bancorp DE Has $218.40 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $218,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,172,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VXF opened at $187.83 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.39 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

