US Bancorp DE Sells 1,241,768 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,298,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $321,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

