US Bancorp DE Sells 1,802,893 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802,893 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $168,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,787,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

