US Bancorp DE Sells 34,671 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.76% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $147,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

