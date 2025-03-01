Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Hanover Advisors Inc.

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 0.3% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 188,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $160.14 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.27.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

