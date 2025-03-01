Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Wealth Forward LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 340,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

