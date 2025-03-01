Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,169,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,062,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VCIT opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.