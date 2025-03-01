Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $870,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

