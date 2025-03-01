Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after purchasing an additional 535,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

