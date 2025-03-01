Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

