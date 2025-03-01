Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 17.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

