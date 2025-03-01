Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 8,971 Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 8,971 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $106,396.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,044,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,969,952.24. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 88,794 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,803.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 574 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,256.60.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,883,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,371,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,285,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,945,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

