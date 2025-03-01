Venture Global, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Venture Global Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of VG stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Venture Global has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

